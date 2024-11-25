Congress Pushes for Debate on Adani Indictment in Winter Parliament Session

As India's winter parliamentary session kicks off, Congress MP Manickam Tagore is set to propose an adjournment motion to initiate a debate on the Adani indictment. His move comes amid concerns about charges of bribery and fraud involving the Adani Group, under scrutiny in the United States.

Tagore's letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha underscores the silence of the Narendra Modi government on the matter, which he argues damages India's integrity and global standing. The Congress whip is calling for the Prime Minister to address questions regarding his association with Gautam Adani.

Parliament is scheduled to discuss various issues, including legislative amendments and new bills. Notably, November 26 will be observed as 'Constitution Day' with no parliamentary sessions, as the winter session proceeds until December 20. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the government's readiness to discuss any topic raised by party members.

(With inputs from agencies.)