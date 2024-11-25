Romanian Elections: A Surprising Twist

In a surprising turn of events, Romanians voting from abroad in the presidential elections have pushed Elena Lasconi, the leader of the opposition centre-right party, into a strong second place. This advancement sees her overtaking the current Social Democrat Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, as preliminary vote counts reveal.

The results position independent hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu as the frontrunner, leading the vote. With 99.9% of the ballots tallied, Lasconi is now set to face Georgescu in a decisive run-off election on December 8. Such an outcome introduces uncertainty into Romania's traditionally robust pro-Ukraine foreign policy.

This election outcome indicates a potential shift in the political landscape, with notable implications for Romania's international relations and internal policies. Observers are keenly awaiting the next round of voting to see if this trend continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)