Left Menu

Romanian Elections: A Surprising Twist

Romanian abroad voters propelled opposition centre-right leader Elena Lasconi to second place in the presidential race, surpassing Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. Independent Calin Georgescu led the votes. Lasconi will face Georgescu in a December 8 run-off, potentially impacting Romania's pro-Ukraine policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:53 IST
Romanian Elections: A Surprising Twist
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a surprising turn of events, Romanians voting from abroad in the presidential elections have pushed Elena Lasconi, the leader of the opposition centre-right party, into a strong second place. This advancement sees her overtaking the current Social Democrat Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, as preliminary vote counts reveal.

The results position independent hard-right candidate Calin Georgescu as the frontrunner, leading the vote. With 99.9% of the ballots tallied, Lasconi is now set to face Georgescu in a decisive run-off election on December 8. Such an outcome introduces uncertainty into Romania's traditionally robust pro-Ukraine foreign policy.

This election outcome indicates a potential shift in the political landscape, with notable implications for Romania's international relations and internal policies. Observers are keenly awaiting the next round of voting to see if this trend continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024