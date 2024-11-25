Left Menu

Political Turmoil as Opposition Demands Adani Probe

The Congress accuses the government of avoiding discussion on the Adani issue amid parliamentary uproar over allegations of bribery and fraud. Opposition parties seek a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the matter, as the House adjourns repeatedly without addressing the concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:29 IST
Political Turmoil as Opposition Demands Adani Probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Parliament witnessed significant turmoil on Monday as both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned without conducting meaningful business. The adjournments came amid loud protests from the opposition, centered around allegations involving the Adani Group.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for sidestepping the issue, describing it as the 'Modani issue' and reiterating calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation. He claimed recent indictments against Adani corroborate their calls for deeper scrutiny into alleged misconduct.

Despite opposition fury, the government did not support discussions on the matter, indicating discomfort as Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged. The scandal has prompted opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to demand Adani's arrest in light of ongoing allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024