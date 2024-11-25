Political Turmoil as Opposition Demands Adani Probe

The Indian Parliament witnessed significant turmoil on Monday as both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned without conducting meaningful business. The adjournments came amid loud protests from the opposition, centered around allegations involving the Adani Group.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government for sidestepping the issue, describing it as the 'Modani issue' and reiterating calls for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation. He claimed recent indictments against Adani corroborate their calls for deeper scrutiny into alleged misconduct.

Despite opposition fury, the government did not support discussions on the matter, indicating discomfort as Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged. The scandal has prompted opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to demand Adani's arrest in light of ongoing allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)