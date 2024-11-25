Hemant Soren's Historic Return: INDIA Bloc's Momentous Victory in Jharkhand
The JMM-led alliance, led by Hemant Soren, achieved a significant victory in Jharkhand's state elections despite fierce competition from the BJP. Key opposition leaders are set to attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on November 28, marking his return as chief minister for a second consecutive term.
Hemant Soren, leading the JMM-led alliance, achieved a stunning victory in the Jharkhand state elections, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. This victory marks a second consecutive term for Soren as the chief minister.
Top figures from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, are anticipated to attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on November 28, indicating strong influence and support for the alliance.
JMM's victory, alongside its partners Congress and RJD, underscores a significant political shift, with ministerial positions potentially distributed among the allied parties based on seat wins.
