Hemant Soren's Historic Return: INDIA Bloc's Momentous Victory in Jharkhand

Hemant Soren, leading the JMM-led alliance, achieved a stunning victory in the Jharkhand state elections, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. This victory marks a second consecutive term for Soren as the chief minister.

Top figures from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, are anticipated to attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on November 28, indicating strong influence and support for the alliance.

JMM's victory, alongside its partners Congress and RJD, underscores a significant political shift, with ministerial positions potentially distributed among the allied parties based on seat wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)