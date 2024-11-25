Left Menu

Scholz Secures SPD Candidacy Amid Election Turmoil

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been confirmed as the Social Democrats' lead candidate for the snap election, despite his coalition's collapse. The party executive voted unanimously for him, facing a tough campaign with SPD currently polling third, reflecting challenges ahead in reviving Germany's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:03 IST
Scholz Secures SPD Candidacy Amid Election Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Germany's ruling Social Democrats have endorsed Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their lead candidate for the impending snap election, according to two party sources. This decision offers him a chance for a second term despite the recent collapse of his coalition government.

Last Thursday, popular Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ruled out his candidacy, ending speculation about potential leadership challenges and solidifying Scholz's position. The SPD executive committee showed unanimous support for Scholz, underscoring unity at a pivotal moment.

Scholz faces stiff competition with his SPD party polling at 14%, trailing behind the opposition conservatives at 32% and the far-right Alternative for Germany at 19%. As the least popular chancellor since 1990, Scholz's re-election campaign is set to focus on overcoming internal party disputes and restoring economic vitality in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024