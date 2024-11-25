Scholz Secures SPD Candidacy Amid Election Turmoil

In a decisive move, Germany's ruling Social Democrats have endorsed Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their lead candidate for the impending snap election, according to two party sources. This decision offers him a chance for a second term despite the recent collapse of his coalition government.

Last Thursday, popular Defence Minister Boris Pistorius ruled out his candidacy, ending speculation about potential leadership challenges and solidifying Scholz's position. The SPD executive committee showed unanimous support for Scholz, underscoring unity at a pivotal moment.

Scholz faces stiff competition with his SPD party polling at 14%, trailing behind the opposition conservatives at 32% and the far-right Alternative for Germany at 19%. As the least popular chancellor since 1990, Scholz's re-election campaign is set to focus on overcoming internal party disputes and restoring economic vitality in Germany.

