NSUI Triumphs in DUSU Elections After Seven-Year Hiatus

The NSUI celebrated a major victory in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, securing both the president and joint secretary positions. The win marks a return to prominence for the Congress-backed student wing, breaking the long-standing dominance of the ABVP in DUSU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:32 IST
NSUI DUSU President Rounak Khatri. (Photo/ @ronak_khatrii). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has made a significant comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, winning the president and joint secretary positions after a seven-year absence. NSUI's Rounak Khatri secured a decisive victory over ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, capturing 20,207 votes to Chaudhary's 18,864.

The triumph was met with celebratory fervor as the Congress-backed NSUI marked its resurgence against a backdrop of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) longstanding dominance in the student body. While NSUI claimed two influential roles, ABVP retained its hold on the vice president and secretary posts, with Bhanu Pratap Singh securing the vice president spot.

This year's elections, postponed due to campaign defacement concerns, saw intense competition with 21 candidates vying for the four key positions. The rivalry underscored an ideological clash as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI, and the Left-aligned AISA and SFI coalitions contended for influence in DUSU. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

