Split in United Left Alliance Shakes Up JNU Student Elections
The established United Left alliance at Jawaharlal Nehru University has fragmented ahead of the student union elections, leading to protests and claims of procedural irregularities during the withdrawal of nominations. As a result, the election's dynamics have shifted with new alliances forming. Despite allegations of mismanagement, the election process continues as planned.
The long-standing United Left alliance at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faces a fresh breakdown ahead of the student union elections, sparking protests over alleged nomination withdrawal issues and delaying the final candidate list.
Rallies took place on campus as various student factions, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA), accused the Election Committee of procedural misconduct, arguing their candidates faced withdrawal obstacles due to organizational failures.
Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) dismissed the claims, blaming left-wing disorganization. This schism has reshaped the political landscape at JNU, with new alliances like AISA-DSF debuting their candidate roster. With elections imminent, this year's proceedings promise unprecedented challenges and rivalries.
