Left Menu

Split in United Left Alliance Shakes Up JNU Student Elections

The established United Left alliance at Jawaharlal Nehru University has fragmented ahead of the student union elections, leading to protests and claims of procedural irregularities during the withdrawal of nominations. As a result, the election's dynamics have shifted with new alliances forming. Despite allegations of mismanagement, the election process continues as planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:55 IST
Split in United Left Alliance Shakes Up JNU Student Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-standing United Left alliance at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) faces a fresh breakdown ahead of the student union elections, sparking protests over alleged nomination withdrawal issues and delaying the final candidate list.

Rallies took place on campus as various student factions, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA), accused the Election Committee of procedural misconduct, arguing their candidates faced withdrawal obstacles due to organizational failures.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) dismissed the claims, blaming left-wing disorganization. This schism has reshaped the political landscape at JNU, with new alliances like AISA-DSF debuting their candidate roster. With elections imminent, this year's proceedings promise unprecedented challenges and rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025