Security Concerns Stall JNU Student Elections
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections have been suspended due to security concerns and threats to the Election Committee. The poll process, halted after chaos during nominations, will not resume without adequate police protection. University officials and the committee are at an impasse over the need for enhanced security measures.
The Election Committee for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union polls has suspended the election process, demanding police security over threats to their safety. They cited a breakdown in campus security and a tense environment as reasons for the halt, insisting elections will not resume until security is improved.
In a letter to university authorities, the committee criticized current security arrangements as inadequate. Following chaotic scenes during nominations, where students broke barricades and shattered glass in the election office, the nascent poll process was suspended for three days.
University sources denied receiving a formal notification from the committee, though the committee pushed for Delhi Police deployment to ensure smooth voting. The deadlock risks derailing the entire election timeline, including the presidential debate, which is under threat of cancellation.
