Left Menu

Security Concerns Stall JNU Student Elections

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections have been suspended due to security concerns and threats to the Election Committee. The poll process, halted after chaos during nominations, will not resume without adequate police protection. University officials and the committee are at an impasse over the need for enhanced security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 08:27 IST
Security Concerns Stall JNU Student Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Committee for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union polls has suspended the election process, demanding police security over threats to their safety. They cited a breakdown in campus security and a tense environment as reasons for the halt, insisting elections will not resume until security is improved.

In a letter to university authorities, the committee criticized current security arrangements as inadequate. Following chaotic scenes during nominations, where students broke barricades and shattered glass in the election office, the nascent poll process was suspended for three days.

University sources denied receiving a formal notification from the committee, though the committee pushed for Delhi Police deployment to ensure smooth voting. The deadlock risks derailing the entire election timeline, including the presidential debate, which is under threat of cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025