Congress Restructures in Himachal: A New Dawn Amidst Factionalism

The Congress party is taking steps to restructure its branches in Himachal Pradesh, according to party chief Pratibha Singh.

To gain insight into the present situation, appointed observers are engaging with senior party leaders, holding meetings, and conducting field visits, Singh indicated.

This initiative follows the dissolution of the Pradesh Congress Committee by president Mallikarjun Kharge, with the aim of dealing with internal factionalism and enhancing coordination between the government and the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)