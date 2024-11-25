Congress Restructures in Himachal: A New Dawn Amidst Factionalism
The Congress in Himachal Pradesh is undergoing re-constitution, with observers tasked to evaluate the situation. Pratibha Singh emphasized the need to identify active members and ensure coordination between the government and the party. The move follows factionalism issues and recent organizational dissolutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress party is taking steps to restructure its branches in Himachal Pradesh, according to party chief Pratibha Singh.
To gain insight into the present situation, appointed observers are engaging with senior party leaders, holding meetings, and conducting field visits, Singh indicated.
This initiative follows the dissolution of the Pradesh Congress Committee by president Mallikarjun Kharge, with the aim of dealing with internal factionalism and enhancing coordination between the government and the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement