BJP Faces Tough Questions in Palakkad By-Election Setback

The BJP is grappling with internal criticism after a substantial loss in the Palakkad Assembly by-election, where their vote share significantly declined. Local BJP leaders have voiced dissatisfaction over the selection of candidate C Krishnakumar and raised concerns about the role of state party president K Surendran.

Veteran party figures, like N Sivarajan, have openly questioned Surendran and election in-charge P Raghunath, pressing the leadership to review the candidate selection to ensure accountability in a region where the BJP has traditionally been strong.

The election results brought unexpected victories for the Youth Congress, with Rahul Mamkootathil capturing the Palakkad seat. Meanwhile, the Left also gained ground, narrowing the vote margin significantly, while the BJP assures its members of a robust future performance in the 2026 elections.

