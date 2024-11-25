Left Menu

BJP Faces Tough Questions in Palakkad By-Election Setback

The BJP faced significant criticism over candidate selection and leadership decisions after losing the by-election in Palakkad. Despite support from the national leadership, local leaders like N Sivarajan publicly criticized state president K Surendran. The Youth Congress won the seat, surprising the BJP, while the Left strengthened its position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:54 IST
BJP Faces Tough Questions in Palakkad By-Election Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is grappling with internal criticism after a substantial loss in the Palakkad Assembly by-election, where their vote share significantly declined. Local BJP leaders have voiced dissatisfaction over the selection of candidate C Krishnakumar and raised concerns about the role of state party president K Surendran.

Veteran party figures, like N Sivarajan, have openly questioned Surendran and election in-charge P Raghunath, pressing the leadership to review the candidate selection to ensure accountability in a region where the BJP has traditionally been strong.

The election results brought unexpected victories for the Youth Congress, with Rahul Mamkootathil capturing the Palakkad seat. Meanwhile, the Left also gained ground, narrowing the vote margin significantly, while the BJP assures its members of a robust future performance in the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024