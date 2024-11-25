Reports indicate that Russian military forces have captured a British national, James Scott Rhys Anderson, who was fighting alongside Ukrainian troops in the Russian-occupied Kursk region. This development coincides with intensified Russian military actions, including daylight drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas.

Anderson, identified through state media, reportedly served as a signalman in the British army and later joined Ukraine's International Legion. With Russia's forces gaining ground in parts of Ukraine, the conflict has surpassed 1,000 days, marking a new phase of escalated hostilities.

The UK's embassy in Moscow is supporting Anderson's family amid reports of his detention. His father, expressing concern for his son's safety, revealed attempts to discourage his participation in the war. This incident highlights the ongoing risks for international volunteers participating in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

