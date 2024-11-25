Left Menu

Maharashtra's CM Conundrum: Who Will Lead?

Suspense surrounds the appointment of Maharashtra's next chief minister following the BJP-led coalition's electoral victory. The Shiv Sena insists on Eknath Shinde maintaining the role, while others advocate for Devendra Fadnavis. The state awaits a consensus amid political negotiations in the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The suspense over Maharashtra's next chief minister continues as the BJP-led coalition faces disagreement among its ranks.

With Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis both vying for the top post, coalition partners are in talks to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, the political spotlight remains on Delhi, as key figures seek to break the deadlock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

