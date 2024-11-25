Maharashtra's CM Conundrum: Who Will Lead?
Suspense surrounds the appointment of Maharashtra's next chief minister following the BJP-led coalition's electoral victory. The Shiv Sena insists on Eknath Shinde maintaining the role, while others advocate for Devendra Fadnavis. The state awaits a consensus amid political negotiations in the national capital.
The suspense over Maharashtra's next chief minister continues as the BJP-led coalition faces disagreement among its ranks.
With Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis both vying for the top post, coalition partners are in talks to resolve the situation.
Meanwhile, the political spotlight remains on Delhi, as key figures seek to break the deadlock.
