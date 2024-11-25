Left Menu

India Calls for Ceasefire in West Asia, Promotes Two-State Solution

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advocates for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia and supports a two-State solution, condemning terrorism and civilian casualties. He emphasizes dialogue over conflict, highlighting India's diplomatic engagement with global leaders to foster peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:48 IST
India Calls for Ceasefire in West Asia, Promotes Two-State Solution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has voiced strong support for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia, advocating a two-State solution for long-term peace. Addressing the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, Jaishankar condemned terrorism and the civilian costs of military operations.

In his remarks, Jaishankar criticized the ongoing violence in West Asia as deeply troubling, urging adherence to international humanitarian law. He emphasized India's ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions, leveraging its diplomatic relationships with nations like Israel and Iran.

Moreover, Jaishankar highlighted India's active role in international peacekeeping, particularly with its contingent in UNIFIL, and emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, promoting dialogue over warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024