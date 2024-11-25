India Calls for Ceasefire in West Asia, Promotes Two-State Solution

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has voiced strong support for an immediate ceasefire in West Asia, advocating a two-State solution for long-term peace. Addressing the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, Jaishankar condemned terrorism and the civilian costs of military operations.

In his remarks, Jaishankar criticized the ongoing violence in West Asia as deeply troubling, urging adherence to international humanitarian law. He emphasized India's ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions, leveraging its diplomatic relationships with nations like Israel and Iran.

Moreover, Jaishankar highlighted India's active role in international peacekeeping, particularly with its contingent in UNIFIL, and emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, promoting dialogue over warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)