Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Pushes for Quality in Major Road Repair Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting at the Secretariat to evaluate the state's road repair efforts. The meeting included Minister BC Janardhan Reddy and senior officials. During the session, Chief Minister Naidu assessed the progress of the pothole-free roads project, with an investment of Rs861 crore. Launching on November 2 in Anakapalli district, the initiative aims for completion by Sankranti, emphasizing the need for high-quality standards in road repairs. Naidu warned against substandard work, suggesting that non-compliant contractors be blacklisted, with additional oversight from private agencies.

The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of thorough road repairs to boost public satisfaction. Over the past three weeks, efforts to fix potholes have been active statewide. Officials reported that of the 45,378 km of R&B road network, 22,299 km required repairs, and significant progress has been recorded with Rs861 crore allocated by the government. Meanwhile, 1,447 km are too damaged for repair and need full reconstruction, costing an estimated Rs581 crore. Naidu assured more funds will be allocated for these projects. Furthermore, 23,521 km demand jungle clearance, estimated to cost Rs33 crore, with work to begin shortly. The PPP model will cover 18 roads stretching 1,307 km in phase one.

Implemented through mechanisms like DBFOT, BOT, HAM, TOT, and OMT, the proposed routes include Chilakapalem-Ramabhadrapuram-Rayagada, among others. The CM underscored the need for equitable toll fees, exempting two-wheelers, autos, and tractors, and emphasized government support through viability gap funding. Additionally, NDB-funded projects will be accelerated to complete the planned 666 km in Phase 1. The CM also reviewed the state of internal village roads, urging the completion of remaining projects with NREGA and central funds, while leveraging NABARD loans for improved village connectivity.

