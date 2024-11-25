Left Menu

The Symbolic Power of the Moustache in Khimsar's Electoral Victory

In the recent electoral battle in Rajasthan's Khimsar, the symbolic moustache became a sign of political victory. BJP's Revant Ram Danga triumphed over RLP's Kanika Beniwal, leading to celebrations highlighting the moustache. This victory reinforced local BJP influences and highlighted intra-party dynamics and election vows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:56 IST
The Symbolic Power of the Moustache in Khimsar's Electoral Victory
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique twist to Rajasthan's political narrative, the moustache emerged as a symbol of electoral triumph during the Khimsar bypolls. The recently celebrated BJP victory, marked by posters of moustaches, not only underscored the party's win but also paid homage to Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar's symbolic vow.

BJP candidate Revant Ram Danga's decisive win over the RLP's Kanika Beniwal, wife of party supremo Hanuman Beniwal, was significant. The vow of minister Khimsar, to shave off his moustache in case of defeat, played a strategic role in consolidating community support. This vow resonated with voters and was emphatically respected.

Khimsar and the BJP celebrated this as a confluence of victory and the legendary Rajput pride associated with the moustache, showcasing the deep-rooted cultural threads influencing Rajasthan's electoral battles. The narrative also highlighted the intricate intra-party alliances and shifts, with Danga once closely aligned with Hanuman Beniwal. His transition to BJP, aided by former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, was pivotal in shaping the by-election result.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024