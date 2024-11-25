The Symbolic Power of the Moustache in Khimsar's Electoral Victory

In a unique twist to Rajasthan's political narrative, the moustache emerged as a symbol of electoral triumph during the Khimsar bypolls. The recently celebrated BJP victory, marked by posters of moustaches, not only underscored the party's win but also paid homage to Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar's symbolic vow.

BJP candidate Revant Ram Danga's decisive win over the RLP's Kanika Beniwal, wife of party supremo Hanuman Beniwal, was significant. The vow of minister Khimsar, to shave off his moustache in case of defeat, played a strategic role in consolidating community support. This vow resonated with voters and was emphatically respected.

Khimsar and the BJP celebrated this as a confluence of victory and the legendary Rajput pride associated with the moustache, showcasing the deep-rooted cultural threads influencing Rajasthan's electoral battles. The narrative also highlighted the intricate intra-party alliances and shifts, with Danga once closely aligned with Hanuman Beniwal. His transition to BJP, aided by former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, was pivotal in shaping the by-election result.

(With inputs from agencies.)