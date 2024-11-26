Left Menu

Ceasefire Nears Amid Airstrikes: Tensions Escalate Between Israel and Hezbollah

Israel launched airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah areas as ceasefire talks progress. At least 12 people died amidst the strikes. A potential ceasefire agreement could include Israeli force withdrawal and reduced tensions, though hurdles remain. Lebanon experiences significant casualties and displacement due to ongoing conflict and negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Israel unleashed a series of airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting regions controlled by Hezbollah and resulting in at least 12 civilian casualties. Destruction was widespread, hitting key areas like Beirut and Tyre, and prompting evacuation orders as buildings sustained severe damage.

While Lebanese politicians criticized the strikes for hampering ceasefire negotiations led by the U.S., Israeli officials reported nearing an agreement that could see a pullback of troops and a potential de-escalation of regional tensions. However, unresolved issues persist in the peace talks.

Amid warnings about lasting impacts and further impediments to peace, international stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic about a ceasefire. If achieved, it could significantly ease the prolonged conflict, marked by widespread suffering and extensive political consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

