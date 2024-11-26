The Road to Inauguration: Trump's Return to Office

Donald Trump has been elected again and will assume office on January 20, following a victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. With the inauguration approaching, several critical events will take place to ensure a smooth transition.

By December 11, states are required to provide certified presidential electors to the U.S. archivist, in line with federal legislation designed to prevent a recurrence of the 2020 election turmoil. On December 17, these electors, constituting the Electoral College, will meet to officially select the incoming president and vice president.

By December 25, the electoral votes should reach the Senate president, a role currently held by Kamala Harris. On January 6, Harris is expected to oversee the formal counting of these votes in Congress, culminating in the announcement of the final election outcome. Unlike past practices, any challenge to state results now demands agreement from one-fifth of both the House and Senate. On January 20, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in during a midday ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)