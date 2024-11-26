Left Menu

The Road to Inauguration: Trump's Return to Office

Donald Trump is set to take office after defeating Kamala Harris, with significant events leading up to Inauguration Day. Key dates include the submission of certified electors, electoral vote counting, and reforms affecting Congress's ability to challenge election results. The inauguration will occur on January 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 01:27 IST
The Road to Inauguration: Trump's Return to Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Donald Trump has been elected again and will assume office on January 20, following a victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. With the inauguration approaching, several critical events will take place to ensure a smooth transition.

By December 11, states are required to provide certified presidential electors to the U.S. archivist, in line with federal legislation designed to prevent a recurrence of the 2020 election turmoil. On December 17, these electors, constituting the Electoral College, will meet to officially select the incoming president and vice president.

By December 25, the electoral votes should reach the Senate president, a role currently held by Kamala Harris. On January 6, Harris is expected to oversee the formal counting of these votes in Congress, culminating in the announcement of the final election outcome. Unlike past practices, any challenge to state results now demands agreement from one-fifth of both the House and Senate. On January 20, Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in during a midday ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024