Trump's Tariff Threats Loom Amid Global Trade Concerns

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to impose significant tariffs on Canada's, Mexico's, and China's imports, following through on his campaign promises despite potential trade war implications. Trump's plan includes a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico to address border issues like drug smuggling and migrant crossings.

The announcement comes as part of Trump's economic agenda to 'put America first,' sparking discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and causing fluctuations in the forex and stock markets. The tariffs could challenge the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, potentially inviting renegotiations ahead of its 2026 review.

China responded critically, emphasizing the mutual benefits of trade cooperation and dismissing the suggestion of allowing drug flow into the U.S. Critics warn these tariffs could elevate import duty rates to historical highs, impacting global trade dynamics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)