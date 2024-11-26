Dollar Surge Sparks Trade Concerns Amid Trump Tariff Talk

The U.S. dollar made major gains against its global counterparts on Tuesday following President-elect Donald Trump's announcement to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. His statements energized the dollar, pushing it to peak levels against the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar.

The greenback's rally against China's yuan marked a high not seen since July, driven by Trump's selection of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury secretary. Bessent's reputation as a Wall Street veteran and fiscal conservative, favoring a strong dollar and tariffs, seemed to have heightened currency traders' interest.

While markets react swiftly to Trump's promises—including tariffs of up to 25% on Mexican and Canadian goods and additional tariffs on Chinese products—analysts warn of short-lived impacts. The situation reflects an ongoing, tense negotiation process rather than fixed policy, creating volatility across financial markets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)