Left Menu

Kerala BJP Faces Internal Rift as Congress Extends Olive Branch

Amid internal disputes following the BJP's loss in the Palakkad by-poll, the Congress invites discontented BJP leaders to join its ranks. Tensions arose from dissatisfaction with candidate selection, prompting Congress to offer an open invitation to dissenters willing to abandon the BJP's ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:31 IST
Kerala BJP Faces Internal Rift as Congress Extends Olive Branch
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala BJP is grappling with internal discord following its defeat in the Palakkad Assembly by-election. The loss has given the Congress an opportunity to woo disgruntled BJP figures.

Open dissatisfaction from the BJP-led Palakkad Municipality's chairperson and councillors over the selection of C Krishnakumar as the party candidate prompted the Congress to extend an invitation to those willing to leave the saffron camp.

While the Congress has emphasized the option for BJP defectors to join them, BJP leaders, including Krishnakumar, have dismissed reports of internal strife, reiterating confidence in the party's candidate selection decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024