Kerala BJP Faces Internal Rift as Congress Extends Olive Branch

The Kerala BJP is grappling with internal discord following its defeat in the Palakkad Assembly by-election. The loss has given the Congress an opportunity to woo disgruntled BJP figures.

Open dissatisfaction from the BJP-led Palakkad Municipality's chairperson and councillors over the selection of C Krishnakumar as the party candidate prompted the Congress to extend an invitation to those willing to leave the saffron camp.

While the Congress has emphasized the option for BJP defectors to join them, BJP leaders, including Krishnakumar, have dismissed reports of internal strife, reiterating confidence in the party's candidate selection decisions.

