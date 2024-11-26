Former CJI Chandrachud Addresses Allegations of Political Influence

In response to allegations by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut that former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, influenced the Maha Vikas Aghadi's electoral defeat, Chandrachud has categorically denied such claims. Raut had accused him of delaying decisions on MLA disqualification petitions, which purportedly facilitated political defections.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Chandrachud highlighted the Supreme Court's independent mandate, stating, "No individual or party can determine the court's priorities." He affirmed the autonomy of judicial decisions, noting the backlog of constitutional cases that have remained pending for decades.

Chandrachud further refuted assertions of political influence on the judiciary, citing high-profile cases like Article 370 and Ayodhya, completed without external pressure. He concluded by reiterating the importance of impartiality, dismissing any interference based on financial or political clout in the legal system.

