Former CJI Chandrachud Addresses Allegations of Political Influence
Ex-Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud defends his judicial decisions amid criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT), concerning the Maharashtra elections. He emphasizes the autonomy of the judiciary and clarifies that resource-rich individuals cannot dictate court priorities. Chandrachud dismisses any political pressure on the Supreme Court's case selections.
- Country:
- India
In response to allegations by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut that former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, influenced the Maha Vikas Aghadi's electoral defeat, Chandrachud has categorically denied such claims. Raut had accused him of delaying decisions on MLA disqualification petitions, which purportedly facilitated political defections.
During an exclusive interview with ANI, Chandrachud highlighted the Supreme Court's independent mandate, stating, "No individual or party can determine the court's priorities." He affirmed the autonomy of judicial decisions, noting the backlog of constitutional cases that have remained pending for decades.
Chandrachud further refuted assertions of political influence on the judiciary, citing high-profile cases like Article 370 and Ayodhya, completed without external pressure. He concluded by reiterating the importance of impartiality, dismissing any interference based on financial or political clout in the legal system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna
Supreme Court Declines Gulfisha Fatima's Bail Plea, Urges Delhi High Court Review
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna
Supreme Court Slams Delhi for Inadequate Firecracker Ban Enforcement
Supreme Court Urges Swift Bail Hearing for Activist Gulfisha Fatima