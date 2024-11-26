EU Calls for Israeli Approval of Lebanon Ceasefire

In a sharp appeal to Israel, the European Union's top diplomat urged the nation to swiftly endorse a proposed ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. Speaking at a G7 meeting in Italy, Josep Borrell stated that the deal offers complete security assurances for Israel, and any delays are unwarranted.

Borrell criticized hardline Israeli ministers opposing the deal and called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to approve the U.S. and French-backed agreement without further hesitation. A senior Israeli official indicated that the approval might be imminent.

The EU diplomat also highlighted concerns over Western inconsistencies regarding the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants against several Israeli leaders, urging European Union states to remain consistent in their support for the court's decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)