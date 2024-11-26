EU Calls for Israeli Approval of Lebanon Ceasefire
The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has urged Israel to approve a proposed Lebanon ceasefire deal backed by necessary security guarantees. Borrell emphasized no further delays should be allowed and criticized an apparent Western double standard regarding the ICC's arrest warrants against Netanyahu.
In a sharp appeal to Israel, the European Union's top diplomat urged the nation to swiftly endorse a proposed ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. Speaking at a G7 meeting in Italy, Josep Borrell stated that the deal offers complete security assurances for Israel, and any delays are unwarranted.
Borrell criticized hardline Israeli ministers opposing the deal and called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to approve the U.S. and French-backed agreement without further hesitation. A senior Israeli official indicated that the approval might be imminent.
The EU diplomat also highlighted concerns over Western inconsistencies regarding the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants against several Israeli leaders, urging European Union states to remain consistent in their support for the court's decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
