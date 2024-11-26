Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to Embark on Diplomatic Visits

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is preparing for a series of important diplomatic engagements. Following his anticipated official visit to India in mid-December, the president plans to travel to China, according to Cabinet spokesman Nalinda Jayathissa.

The Chinese Ambassador in Colombo has formally extended an invitation, signaling the Asian giant's interest in strengthening ties with Sri Lanka. President Dissanayake's visit to India was initially announced by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, highlighting an invitation from the Indian government.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was the first foreign dignitary to visit Dissanayake after he assumed office, extended the invite during his trip to Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, a Chinese delegation reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka during a recent meeting with the president in Colombo.

(With inputs from agencies.)