Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the central government of attempting to alter the electoral process by removing AAP supporters from the voting rolls, fearing BJP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls. She pointed to recent administrative changes as evidence and urged electoral officers to resist any coercion.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the central government of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by removing AAP supporters from electoral rolls. She claims this move is fueled by the BJP's fear of losing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
During a press conference, Atishi highlighted an order dated October 28 by the Lieutenant Governor, which transferred 29 Sub-Divisional Magistrates, as evidence of this alleged plot. She further alleged that a District Magistrate overseeing seven constituencies was directed to erase 20,000 voters from the rolls.
Atishi urged booth-level officers to document any undue pressure they face to delete voter names. 'If pressured to cut names, record it and send it to me,' she said, vowing to ensure corrective action. The Delhi elections are scheduled for February 2025, where AAP will seek a third consecutive term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Old Video Misused in Delhi Assembly Polls: Fact-Check
Six leaders, who recently switched from BJP and Cong, figure in list of 11 candidates announced by AAP for Delhi Assembly polls.
AAP Prioritizes Grassroots Leadership in Delhi Assembly Polls
Congress Questions Electoral Process Amid Mixed Poll Results in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
AAP announces first list of 11 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year.