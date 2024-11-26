Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the central government of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by removing AAP supporters from electoral rolls. She claims this move is fueled by the BJP's fear of losing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

During a press conference, Atishi highlighted an order dated October 28 by the Lieutenant Governor, which transferred 29 Sub-Divisional Magistrates, as evidence of this alleged plot. She further alleged that a District Magistrate overseeing seven constituencies was directed to erase 20,000 voters from the rolls.

Atishi urged booth-level officers to document any undue pressure they face to delete voter names. 'If pressured to cut names, record it and send it to me,' she said, vowing to ensure corrective action. The Delhi elections are scheduled for February 2025, where AAP will seek a third consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)