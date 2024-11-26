Left Menu

Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the central government of attempting to alter the electoral process by removing AAP supporters from the voting rolls, fearing BJP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls. She pointed to recent administrative changes as evidence and urged electoral officers to resist any coercion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:44 IST
  • India

During a press conference, Atishi highlighted an order dated October 28 by the Lieutenant Governor, which transferred 29 Sub-Divisional Magistrates, as evidence of this alleged plot. She further alleged that a District Magistrate overseeing seven constituencies was directed to erase 20,000 voters from the rolls.

Atishi urged booth-level officers to document any undue pressure they face to delete voter names. 'If pressured to cut names, record it and send it to me,' she said, vowing to ensure corrective action. The Delhi elections are scheduled for February 2025, where AAP will seek a third consecutive term.

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

