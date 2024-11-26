Left Menu

Deadly Clashes Erupt Amid Protests for Ex-PM Imran Khan's Release

Four paramilitary soldiers died during violent protests near Pakistan's parliament as demonstrators demanded the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed the protesters for the deaths, while Khan's party denied the charges, urging a sit-in until their demands are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:34 IST
Four paramilitary soldiers were killed during fierce clashes in Islamabad as protesters demanded the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The tragic event unfolded near Pakistan's parliament, and the interior ministry verified the casualties without specifying culpability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attributed the violence to the protesters, accusing them of attacking paramilitary forces with vehicles. "This is extremism, not a peaceful protest," Sharif stated, condemning the protesters' "evil political designs." The government hinted at the possibility of imposing a curfew in response to escalating unrest.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party countered Sharif's stance, refuting claims that protesters harmed paramilitary personnel. Instead, PTI's spokesperson cited videos showing demonstrators protecting security forces. As the protests continue to intensify, authorities warned of an increased security presence, while diplomatic areas remain fortified.

