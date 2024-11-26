Left Menu

Union Law Minister Launches Online Hindi Course on Indian Constitution

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated an online Hindi course on the Constitution of India, celebrating 75 years of the document. The initiative aims to make constitutional principles more accessible. Developed with NALSAR University, it aims to educate citizens on their rights and democratic duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:45 IST
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant step marking 75 years of India's Constitution, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched an online Hindi course designed to make constitutional education more accessible to the public.

This initiative, a collaboration between the Department of Legal Affairs and other ministerial departments, emphasizes the Constitution's core values of Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity. It aims to break linguistic barriers, fostering a more inclusive understanding of India's foundational document.

Partnering with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, the course offers 15 insightful videos exploring the Constitution's key aspects, aimed at empowering citizens with both fundamental rights and duties knowledge. This development follows the Ministry's previous English course launch and was notably shaped by contributions from Dr. Anju Rathi Rana and Prof. (Dr.) Faizan Mustafa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

