Protests and Political Turmoil in Tirana: Albania's Cry for Change

In the capital city of Tirana, Albania, a significant protest by opposition groups escalated into chaos as police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators. The protesters are calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama's government to be replaced by a technocratic caretaker authority, accusing the current administration of widespread corruption.

Tedi Blushi from the opposition Freedom Party vowed that the protests would continue until the current regime is replaced. This sentiment echoes among Albania's opposition leaders, including Sali Berisha from the Democratic Party and Ilir Meta from the Freedom Party, both maintaining their innocence on charges of corruption and accusing Rama of political manipulation.

Prime Minister Rama, in office since 2013, refutes the allegations of politically-motivated charges against opposition figures, claiming that the opposition aims to seize power through violent means. As political tensions brew, Rama sets his sights on a fourth term for next year's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)