Left Menu

Biden Welcomes Middle East Ceasefire as Hope for Peace

President Joe Biden has praised a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as a positive development. The agreement marks a pause after 13 months of conflict and is seen as a step towards peace in Gaza. Biden emphasized Israel's right to respond if Hezbollah violates the truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:32 IST
Biden Welcomes Middle East Ceasefire as Hope for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden hailed the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah as a significant positive development in the region.

In a Rose Garden address on Tuesday, Biden expressed optimism that the cessation of hostilities could lead to broader peace efforts in Gaza, following over 13 months of conflict.

He underscored the importance of the agreement being a permanent end to hostilities but stressed that Israel retains the right to resume military operations should Hezbollah breach the truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024