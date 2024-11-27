Biden Welcomes Middle East Ceasefire as Hope for Peace

President Joe Biden hailed the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah as a significant positive development in the region.

In a Rose Garden address on Tuesday, Biden expressed optimism that the cessation of hostilities could lead to broader peace efforts in Gaza, following over 13 months of conflict.

He underscored the importance of the agreement being a permanent end to hostilities but stressed that Israel retains the right to resume military operations should Hezbollah breach the truce.

