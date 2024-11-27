Left Menu

Namibia's Crucial Election: A Test for SWAPO's Long Reign

Namibians are heading to the polls to elect a new president and parliament, presenting a challenge to the ruling SWAPO party. With high unemployment and corruption allegations causing disenchantment, the election could see SWAPO lose its 34-year hold, with opposition led by Panduleni Itula posing a significant challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 27-11-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 06:30 IST
Namibia's Crucial Election: A Test for SWAPO's Long Reign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Namibia

Namibians face a pivotal moment as they vote for a new president and parliament, challenging the 34-year rule of the SWAPO party. This election could see Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah become Namibia's first female leader if elected.

Analysts highlight growing discontent with the ruling party due to high unemployment and corruption, particularly among younger voters, while older and rural populations maintain loyalty to SWAPO. Henning Melber, from The Nordic Africa Institute, claims this is the most uncertain election since independence.

Opposition frontrunner Panduleni Itula seeks to capitalize on this unrest. Interim President Nangolo Mbumba, who assumed office following President Hage Geingob's death, is not running. With about 1.4 million registered voters, results are anticipated shortly after the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024