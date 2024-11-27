Namibia's Crucial Election: A Test for SWAPO's Long Reign

Namibians face a pivotal moment as they vote for a new president and parliament, challenging the 34-year rule of the SWAPO party. This election could see Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah become Namibia's first female leader if elected.

Analysts highlight growing discontent with the ruling party due to high unemployment and corruption, particularly among younger voters, while older and rural populations maintain loyalty to SWAPO. Henning Melber, from The Nordic Africa Institute, claims this is the most uncertain election since independence.

Opposition frontrunner Panduleni Itula seeks to capitalize on this unrest. Interim President Nangolo Mbumba, who assumed office following President Hage Geingob's death, is not running. With about 1.4 million registered voters, results are anticipated shortly after the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)