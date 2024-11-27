Government Stands Firm on Guarantee Schemes Amid Internal Congress Dispute

In a reaffirmation of the state's commitment to upholding its guarantee schemes, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that no Congress MLA should challenge these programs. This comes in response to Congress MLA HR Gaviyappa's remarks suggesting financial burdens caused by the schemes. Shivakumar intends to issue Gaviyappa a show-cause notice demanding clarification for his statements.

Gaviyappa, the Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, had recently claimed that the poll promise schemes were straining government resources, making it challenging to allocate funds for housing projects. He called for a reevaluation of certain schemes, proposing to drop the Shakti scheme to facilitate housing plans. However, Shivakumar dismissed any doubts over the schemes' future, reiterating the administration's steadfast commitment to its guarantees.

DK Shivakumar's agenda includes attending the swearing-in of Jharkhand's CM-designate Hemant Soren on November 28 and meeting Union Ministers in Delhi regarding the Mahadayi project. As discussions continue about the All India Congress Committee's upcoming centenary celebration, Shivakumar is keen to iron out details with Congress leaders, underscoring the party headquarters as central to their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)