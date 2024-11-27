Priyanka Gandhi's Landmark Victory in Wayanad

In a historic electoral debut, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clinched a decisive victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, surpassing her brother Rahul Gandhi's prior margins. Her triumph was confirmed when Congress leaders from Wayanad presented her with the election certificate on Wednesday.

During the event, Priyanka Gandhi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the constituents of Wayanad for their overwhelming support. She acknowledged the steadfast efforts of local leaders throughout the election and engaged in discussions to address regional issues.

Priyanka is set to take her oath in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, setting the stage for her focus on development and welfare in Wayanad. Her victory solidifies her position and marks a new chapter for Congress in the region.

