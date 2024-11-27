Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Landmark Victory in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured a historic win in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, succeeding her brother, Rahul Gandhi, with a margin significantly higher than his previous victory. Congress leaders presented her election certificate, and she plans to address local concerns collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:06 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Landmark Victory in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic electoral debut, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clinched a decisive victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, surpassing her brother Rahul Gandhi's prior margins. Her triumph was confirmed when Congress leaders from Wayanad presented her with the election certificate on Wednesday.

During the event, Priyanka Gandhi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the constituents of Wayanad for their overwhelming support. She acknowledged the steadfast efforts of local leaders throughout the election and engaged in discussions to address regional issues.

Priyanka is set to take her oath in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, setting the stage for her focus on development and welfare in Wayanad. Her victory solidifies her position and marks a new chapter for Congress in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

