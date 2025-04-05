Constitutional Court Ousts South Korea's President Amid Controversy

In a landmark decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk-Yeol from office, as announced by North Korean state media KCNA on Saturday.

The court's decision follows the President's impeachment, which stemmed from his contentious move to enact martial law in December.

This ruling marks the conclusion of a significant political controversy that has captivated the region and highlighted divisions within South Korea's government.

