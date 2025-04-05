Left Menu

Constitutional Court Ousts South Korea's President Amid Controversy

South Korea’s Constitutional Court has ruled to remove President Yoon Suk-Yeol following impeachment. The decision comes after his controversial attempt to impose martial law in December, North Korea’s KCNA reported, bringing an end to a tumultuous chapter in South Korean politics.

Seoul | Updated: 05-04-2025 03:02 IST
In a landmark decision, South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed President Yoon Suk-Yeol from office, as announced by North Korean state media KCNA on Saturday.

The court's decision follows the President's impeachment, which stemmed from his contentious move to enact martial law in December.

This ruling marks the conclusion of a significant political controversy that has captivated the region and highlighted divisions within South Korea's government.

