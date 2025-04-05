Judge Orders Return of Wrongly Deported Maryland Man from El Salvador

A U.S. judge has ordered the Trump administration to bring back a Maryland man incorrectly deported to El Salvador. The ruling mandates that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, wrongly expelled by the U.S., be returned within three days, posing a legal challenge to the administration's stringent deportation policy.

Garcia, a Salvadoran migrant with a valid U.S. work permit, was deported due to alleged gang affiliations, despite there being no legal grounding for his removal. The administration acknowledged the mistake, but claimed no legal mechanism exists for his return, though his lawyers contest this assertion.

Judge Paula Xinis ruled in favor of Garcia at a Maryland hearing, noting the government's failure to act on its self-admitted error. The ruling may be appealed by the Justice Department, amid growing scrutiny over Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown.

