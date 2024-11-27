Intense Security Operations in Poonch: Suspicious Movements Prompt Action
Security forces, including the Rashtriya Rifles and police, launched a cordon and search operation in Poonch district following reports of suspicious movement. The operation covers Behari Rakh forest and nearby areas, but no contact with suspected terrorists has been made so far.
Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation on Wednesday in response to suspicious movements near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, as reported by officials.
The operation, involving the Rashtriya Rifles and local police, focused on the Behari Rakh forest and surrounding villages within the Mendhar sector. Authorities suspect terrorist activity in the region.
Additional searches are being conducted in Kasblari Brela, Hundai Gali, and nearby areas in Mankote district, but officials confirm no direct contact with the alleged terrorists has occurred yet.
