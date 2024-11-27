Intense Security Operations in Poonch: Suspicious Movements Prompt Action

Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation on Wednesday in response to suspicious movements near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, as reported by officials.

The operation, involving the Rashtriya Rifles and local police, focused on the Behari Rakh forest and surrounding villages within the Mendhar sector. Authorities suspect terrorist activity in the region.

Additional searches are being conducted in Kasblari Brela, Hundai Gali, and nearby areas in Mankote district, but officials confirm no direct contact with the alleged terrorists has occurred yet.

