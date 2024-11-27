Chaos in Islamabad: The Political Drama Surrounding Imran Khan’s Arrest
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party halted protests for his release following arrests in a late-night raid. Security forces cleared protesters after a deadly clash in Islamabad. The capital's red zone was cleared of protesters. The market rebounded amid hopes for political stability.
The political tension in Pakistan took a dramatic turn as Imran Khan's party, PTI, ceased street protests demanding the former Prime Minister's release. This decision came after security forces reportedly conducted a sweeping midnight raid in the capital, resulting in hundreds of arrests and several deaths.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the law enforcement agencies for clearing the protest sites in Islamabad. Thousands had previously gathered in support of Khan, but by Wednesday, the city was being cleared of debris, leaving behind signs of the previous day's chaos.
The financial markets responded positively, recovering losses as news of the raid fuelled hopes for restored political stability. Analysts predict continued positive momentum, driven by the anticipation of renewed investor confidence in Pakistan’s political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
