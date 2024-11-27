Federal Lawyers Navigate Uncertain Future Amidst Potential Budget Cuts

Federal government attorneys are bracing for potential budget cuts under the incoming Trump administration, sparking an exodus towards private-sector employment. Recruiters report an unprecedented surge of inquiries from government lawyers, signaling a marked departure from previous transitions.

Headhunters like Dan Binstock report a fivefold increase in approaches from career civil servants, signaling profound uncertainty in the federal job market. Traditionally, transitions trigger changes among political appointees, but the current scenario is impacting lower-level government attorneys as well.

Trump's policies, including a newly announced Department of Government Efficiency, suggest a drive for mass reductions in federal workforce. This environment has heightened anxiety, urging many federal attorneys to reconsider their career paths, despite challenges in making a transition to the private sector.

