Congress Pushes for Ballot Votes in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, newly-elected Congress legislators have authorized party leader Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the party's new legislative head and chief whip. The decision follows the party's worst electoral performance, winning only 16 out of 101 seats.

The Congress is launching a statewide signature campaign advocating for ballot paper elections instead of EVMs. Party leaders argue this change is necessary as the results did not align with the public's sentiment, and they claim the ruling Mahayuti's victory has left voters in disbelief.

Concerns about EVM reliability and allegations that the ruling coalition prioritizes land deals over pressing issues like agriculture and employment were prominent topics at the Congress meeting. The campaign aims to become a people's movement, petitioning the Election Commission and President for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)