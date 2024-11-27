Rabri Devi's Bold Call for Mithila Statehood

In a strategic political move, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has called for Mithila to be granted statehood. Her demand seeks to address longstanding issues in the region and counter the BJP-led NDA's recent influence efforts through the translation of the Constitution into Maithili. This demand signifies a notable shift in the political landscape, coming from a prominent leader outside of Mithila.

Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, expressed her views openly in the House, contrasting the ruling coalition's praise for the Centre and the Prime Minister's recognition of Maithili. While the state government has already requested classical language status for Maithili, Devi insists that statehood would provide a more substantial recognition for the region.

The call for the creation of a 'Mithilanchal' state echoes sporadic demands by cultural activists, but this is the first time a major political figure has supported it. Notably, this stance contrasts sharply with the opposition posed by her husband, Lalu Prasad, during the creation of Jharkhand, highlighting a potential shift in the political approach to regional demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)