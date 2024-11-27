Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Sambhal Violence and Mosque Survey

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led government over the Sambhal violence and questioned the necessity of a second mosque survey. He alleged dishonesty in the administration during the recent Uttar Pradesh bypolls, claiming that the BJP misused power to ensure their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:05 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh concerning the recent violence in Sambhal. Yadav questioned the actions taken against BJP workers who accompanied the survey team to the Jama Masjid and participated in slogan shouting.

He raised concerns about why a second survey of the mosque was needed when the initial one, conducted on November 19, had been completed without issue. According to Yadav, video footage circulating on social media showed individuals associated with the survey team raising provocative slogans.

In the context of the recent Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav accused the BJP government of manipulating the election process through the administration. He claimed that the BJP's alleged dishonesty was evident as the administration purportedly cast more votes than BJP workers themselves, highlighting significant electoral malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

