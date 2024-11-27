Controversy Erupts Over Union Minister's Remarks on Muslim Voting Patterns

A legal petition has been initiated against Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' following his recent controversial remarks about Muslims not supporting his party, the JD(U), in elections.

Filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi, the petition alleges that Lalan's comments were intended to incite and offend, prompting the court in Muzaffarpur to set a hearing date for December 4.

During a weekend party meeting, Lalan, a former JD(U) president, highlighted governmental efforts for the Muslim community, noting an apparent lack of electoral support despite these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)