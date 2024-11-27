Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Union Minister's Remarks on Muslim Voting Patterns

A petition has been filed against Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' for allegedly making controversial remarks about Muslims not voting for JD(U). The case, brought by social activist Tamanna Hashmi in Bihar, has its first hearing on December 4 at the Muzaffarpur court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:31 IST
A legal petition has been initiated against Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' following his recent controversial remarks about Muslims not supporting his party, the JD(U), in elections.

Filed by social activist Tamanna Hashmi, the petition alleges that Lalan's comments were intended to incite and offend, prompting the court in Muzaffarpur to set a hearing date for December 4.

During a weekend party meeting, Lalan, a former JD(U) president, highlighted governmental efforts for the Muslim community, noting an apparent lack of electoral support despite these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

