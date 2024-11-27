Trinamool Congress Focuses on People's Issues in Parliament Amidst Political Turmoil

The Trinamool Congress plans to prioritize 'people's issues' during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, as stated by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, on Wednesday. The party is focusing on matters such as the denial of central funds to West Bengal and the situation in Manipur.

Unlike the Congress, which is heavily raising concerns over industrialist Gautam Adani's alleged involvement in a U.S. bribery and fraud case, the Trinamool Congress seeks to prevent Parliament disruptions due to single issues. Furthermore, they aim to address topics like MGNREGA, unemployment, and the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill.

Trinamool Congress is part of the INDIA opposition bloc but maintains a distinct strategic outlook. Despite not having electoral alliances, the party, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, remains confident in its electoral success. TMC leaders have also requested a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the Aparajita Bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)