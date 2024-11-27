HPCC Revamp Nears Completion: Aiming for Unity and Strength

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) is on the brink of finalizing its comprehensive restructuring plan following a series of strategic meetings at the Pradesh Congress Office. The deliberations, spearheaded by AICC Secretaries Vidit Choudhary and Chetan Chauhan, gathered insights from senior leaders, legislators, and grassroots workers to inform the reorganisation.

AICC Secretary Chetan Chauhan revealed that a wide-reaching feedback exercise spanned three days, capturing perspectives across the party's hierarchy. To oversee this process, observers have been designated at Lok Sabha and district levels, poised to play a pivotal role in forming district, block, and state executive committees.

Addressing concerns raised by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Chauhan emphasized the Congress's focus on recognizing and empowering contributors, despite any criticisms. HPCC President Pratibha Singh underscored that the restructuring aims to revitalize the party by blending legacy experience with new vigor, reinforcing the continuity of organizational strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)