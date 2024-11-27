JPC Chairman Urges Opposition to Engage Amid Meeting Walkout

In the aftermath of Opposition MPs walking out of a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting, Chairman Jagdambika Pal has called for dialogue over boycotts. In an interview with ANI, Pal stressed that all members' views had been considered, and boycotting was not conducive to being heard, especially given the extensive discussions held over the past three months.

Pal pointed out that the committee met 29 times, engaging over 147 delegations. "Opportunities were afforded to all organizations within the JPC's mandate," he asserted, suggesting that Opposition MPs should not have resorted to leaving the meeting if they wished for more voices to be included. Notably, Pal announced plans to propose a resolution for extending the committee's tenure in the House on Thursday.

Concerns were raised by several MPs, including AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, about the swift report presentation deadline of November 29, citing oversight of various stakeholders. AAP's Sanjay Singh echoed these sentiments, highlighting incomplete stakeholder engagement as grounds against finalizing the draft report imminently. Amidst these disputes, Pal reaffirmed the committee's adherence to the Speaker's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)