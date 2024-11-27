Left Menu

Shinde Steps Down: Maharashtra's Political Transition

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to step down, ensuring his support for BJP's decision to name the next CM, following a major electoral victory by Mahayuti alliance. With consensus building around BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde pledges to remain a steadfast supporter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:37 IST
Shinde Steps Down: Maharashtra's Political Transition
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced his decision to step down. This aligns with his earlier assurance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's leadership that he will support their decision on appointing his successor.

The recent assembly elections saw Shinde leading the Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory, but he remains unwavering in his commitment to back BJP choices. This move paves the way for the establishment of a government likely to be led by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

In a press conference, Shinde reiterated his support for the BJP's decision and rejected rumors of discontent. As political maneuvers unfold, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar hinted at a possible swearing-in ceremony by the end of November. Meanwhile, the BJP-led coalition continues to assert dominance, particularly following its impressive electoral performance, further diminishing opposition influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024