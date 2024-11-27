Shinde Steps Down: Maharashtra's Political Transition

Maharashtra's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced his decision to step down. This aligns with his earlier assurance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's leadership that he will support their decision on appointing his successor.

The recent assembly elections saw Shinde leading the Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory, but he remains unwavering in his commitment to back BJP choices. This move paves the way for the establishment of a government likely to be led by BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

In a press conference, Shinde reiterated his support for the BJP's decision and rejected rumors of discontent. As political maneuvers unfold, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar hinted at a possible swearing-in ceremony by the end of November. Meanwhile, the BJP-led coalition continues to assert dominance, particularly following its impressive electoral performance, further diminishing opposition influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)