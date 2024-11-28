Diplomatic Tensions: David Lammy's Balancing Act

British foreign minister David Lammy affirmed on Wednesday his commitment to maintain dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, even after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Speaking to parliament's foreign affairs select committee, Lammy stated he would adhere to the ICC's mandate to arrest Netanyahu if he came to Britain, emphasizing his lack of discretion in such legal matters.

Despite the legal backdrop, Lammy stressed the need for ongoing discussions with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials on critical issues like a Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid access. Meanwhile, Israel condemned the ICC decision, deeming it shameful, yet France asserted Netanyahu's immunity due to Israel's non-participation in ICC statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)