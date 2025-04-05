India and Sri Lanka Forge New Paths with Historic Defence Pact
India and Sri Lanka have established a significant new defence cooperation pact following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Additional agreements include developing Trincomalee as an energy hub and multi-sectoral grant assistance to Sri Lanka's eastern region. The Sampur solar power project was also inaugurated.
In a landmark development, India and Sri Lanka have officially signed a groundbreaking defence cooperation pact. This historic agreement was forged during talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, marking a new era in bilateral ties.
Alongside this pivotal agreement, the two nations have committed to transforming Trincomalee into a major energy hub and facilitating India's multi-sectoral grant aid to Sri Lanka's eastern region. The leaders also unveiled the Sampur solar power project, underscoring a shared commitment to clean energy.
These significant discussions took place shortly after Prime Minister Modi completed his Bangkok visit, where he attended a BIMSTEC summit. Modi was given a ceremonial reception at Sri Lanka's iconic Independence Square, reflecting the strengthening bond between the two countries.
