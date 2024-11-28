Left Menu

Fine Gael Faces Uncertain Future in Irish Election

Fine Gael, led by Simon Harris, shows signs of stabilizing in support before the Irish general election. The party fell slightly in opinion polls but remains in contention to lead a coalition government with Fianna Fail. The opposition Sinn Fein seeks to capitalize on their campaign momentum.

Updated: 28-11-2024 02:07 IST
Fine Gael Faces Uncertain Future in Irish Election
  • Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris' Fine Gael party is experiencing a crucial period as the last opinion poll indicates stabilization in support before the upcoming election. Despite a minor drop in the Business Post/Red C poll to 20%, Fine Gael is poised for a potential coalition government with centre-right allies.

Fianna Fail, Fine Gael's main coalition partner, remains steady with 21%, maintaining their position from the beginning of the campaign. Meanwhile, Sinn Fein, the opposition party, has risen by two percentage points to 20%, intensifying the race. A coalition government between two of these three parties seems likely if current trends persist.

An incident, where Harris was recorded walking away from a care worker raising disability service concerns, has become a focal point in the campaign. Harris has issued multiple apologies as the viral clip potentially impacts voter sentiment. As polling concludes at 2200 GMT, exit polls will provide initial insights before the official results roll out over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

