Bomb Threats Shake Trump's Cabinet Selections

Several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet and administration picks were targeted with bomb threats and 'swatting' actions. The threats involved high-profile names like Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin, and Pete Hegseth. Law enforcement has intervened, and the White House has condemned such political violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 05:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 05:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bomb threats and 'swatting' incidents have targeted several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks this week, according to the transition team's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. The alarming threats emerged on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, prompting prompt law enforcement response to ensure the safety of those concerned.

Elise Stefanik, set to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Lee Zeldin, nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency, were among those who reported receiving bomb threats. Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, revealed that his family was targeted with a pipe bomb threat, which has since been neutralized.

The threats underscore a growing trend of harassment against prominent figures, indicated by swatting incidents. Law enforcement is coordinating a response, while President Joe Biden's administration unequivocally condemns these acts of political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

