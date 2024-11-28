Bomb Threats Shake Trump's Cabinet Selections

Bomb threats and 'swatting' incidents have targeted several of President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks this week, according to the transition team's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. The alarming threats emerged on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, prompting prompt law enforcement response to ensure the safety of those concerned.

Elise Stefanik, set to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Lee Zeldin, nominated to head the Environmental Protection Agency, were among those who reported receiving bomb threats. Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary, revealed that his family was targeted with a pipe bomb threat, which has since been neutralized.

The threats underscore a growing trend of harassment against prominent figures, indicated by swatting incidents. Law enforcement is coordinating a response, while President Joe Biden's administration unequivocally condemns these acts of political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)