Hemant Soren's Historic Swearing-In Ceremony: A Political Spectacle

Hemant Soren will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand amid a grand ceremony attended by eminent political figures. The JMM leader secured his fourth term following a significant electoral victory. The event prompts citywide schedule changes, including school closures, to accommodate the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:48 IST
On Thursday, Hemant Soren will be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister in a ceremony that promises to be a significant political gathering. Prominent leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Mamata Banerjee are set to attend the event.

Ensuring his fourth term as chief minister, Soren decisively retained his seat against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom with a victory margin of 39,791 votes. The JMM-led alliance won a clear majority in the state assembly, securing 56 of the 81 seats.

Ranchi city is abuzz with preparations: security has been increased, traffic regulations set, and schools are closed for the day. Anticipated attendees include NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the ceremony's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

