Waqf Amendment Bill Extension Sparks Communal Angle Debate

Congress leader BK Hariprasad emphasized the importance of impartiality in dealing with the proposed extension of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) studying the Waqf Amendment Bill. Hariprasad cautioned that decision-making should not be influenced by communal perspectives and urged for broad-based discussions.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, initially slated for consideration, may not be addressed in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament, according to sources. The JPC, led by Chairman Jagdambika Pal, intends to request an extension for their review period, he announced on Wednesday. Opposition members advocate for this extension to allow for extensive stakeholder consultations.

On a different front, Hemant Soren will soon assume office as Jharkhand's Chief Minister. His reappointment reflects the triumph of the INDIA alliance, with Soren leading the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to win 56 of 81 assembly seats, including alliances with Congress and RJD. The BJP-led NDA captured 24 seats, technical details revealed.

